Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev talked exclusively with Euronews on topics from sanctions to Trump.
Watch: Russian PM talks sanctions and anti-Russian sentiment exclusively with Euronews
"American businesses are not much affected by the sanctions that the United States has imposed on our country because the amount of trade is modest. But European businesses have been hit hard," he said.
This interview was conducted in Skolkovo after Medvedev attended the Open Innovation Forum yesterday, before the attack on a college in Crimea this morning.
Medvedev contacted Euronews after the attack to express his condolences to the families of the victims.
You can watch the full 20-minute interview with Medvedev on Thursday, October 18 from 12:30 pm CEST on euronews TV and euronews.com/globalconversation