Watch: Not par for the course! Huge alligator spotted on golf fairway

Fresh footage has emerged of a huge alligator on a golf course in Florida.
He may look like he's wearing a green jacket, but this is no golfer.
The 4.5-metre creature, nicknamed Chubbs by people at the facility, is seen lumbering across the fairway.
The video was captured by Sage Stryczny at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
Officials say Chubbs has been roaming the course for years and has “never bothered anyone”.
“He doesn’t hurt anybody. He’s got a giant reservoir to go to,” course general manager Ken Powell told FOX 13. “If you’re on foot, you don’t want to be that close.”
Another video of Chubbs went viral in 2016.