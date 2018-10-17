With fewer than 200 days until Brexit, EU27 leaders will on Wednesday start a summit in Brussels after talks last weekend stalled.
Live: EU27 leaders thrash out Brexit next move at European Council summit
Live: EU27 leaders thrash out Brexit next move at European Council summit
The question on everyone’s lips – will the UK and EU arrive at an all-encompassing deal, or will European Council President Donald Tusk’s words in his summit invitation letter ring true, that a no-deal outcome is “more likely than ever before”?
Migration will, again, be on the agenda on Thursday as one of the official focuses of the meeting, along with internal security.
The issue of cybersecurity is also on the agenda after the Netherlands claimed the Russian military intelligence agency planned to hack a global chemical weapons watchdog.
Follow live updates from Euronews’ Brussels bureau here: