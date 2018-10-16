Raw Politics: Bavaria shakeup, Brexit crunch week, Saudi Arabia row

Bavaria shakeup: Bavarians went to the polls on Sunday to elect their new state parliament for the next five years and the result saw an overhaul in the southern state.

Preliminary results showed a surge in support for both the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the Greens, while the CSU won the most votes but lost its absolute majority.

Brexit crunch week: After excitement over the weekend that a deal might have been reached, there was a "Monday letdown" as progress failed to materialise.

Negotiations are now reportedly suspended until Wednesday when the EU Council will meet.

Saudi Arabia row: A diplomatic row is growing over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

Riad is vowing to respond to sanctions against the kingdom with greater action after Britain France and Germany call for a credible investigation into the journalist's disappearance. Trump promised severe punishment if it's proven Khashoggi was killed inside the country's consulate in Istanbul.