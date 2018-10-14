A small plane has crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.
Plane crashes into crowd in Germany killing several people
Several people have reportedly been killed and several others have been injured.
The incident happened around 15:45 local time (1345 GMT) near the town of Fulda.
Local media reported that the pilot lost control of the aircraft when trying to land at Wasserkuppe. The tabloid Bild reported that three people had died.
It appeared that something went wrong during the procedure so the pilot tried to take off again but the Cessna did not pick up, broke through a barrier and rolled into a waiting crowd, Osthessen News reported.