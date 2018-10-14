BREAKING NEWS

Navalny released after 20 days in jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from prison on Sunday. This comes after spending 20 days behind bars on charges of staging an illegal protest last month. The incarceration is his second spell in jail in 2 months

The 42-year-old activist is a staunch opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the run-up to the 2018 presidential elections, Navalny ran a campaign focusing on corruption.