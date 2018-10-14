Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from prison on Sunday. This comes after spending 20 days behind bars on charges of staging an illegal protest last month. The incarceration is his second spell in jail in 2 months
"The overall ineffectiveness of the judicial system is being used as a perfect smokescreen to give impunity for perpetrators in a number of high-level political cases."Srdjan Cvijić Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute
"In order for Europe to be a champion of human rights globally, we have to get our own house in order first."Wajid Khan British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"The overall ineffectiveness of the judicial system is being used as a perfect smokescreen to give impunity for perpetrators in a number of high-level political cases."Srdjan Cvijić Senior Policy Analyst, Open Society European Policy Institute
"In order for Europe to be a champion of human rights globally, we have to get our own house in order first."Wajid Khan British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
"Any hopes that the new Foreign Secretary would tone down the rhetoric were quickly dispelled recently with Jeremy Hunt’s appalling and indefensible comparison of the EU to a ‘Soviet prison’- prompting Nigel Farage to remark that Hunt was now ‘talking his language.’"Seb Dance British Member of the European Parliament representing the Labour Party
Navalny released after 20 days in jail
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from prison on Sunday. This comes after spending 20 days behind bars on charges of staging an illegal protest last month. The incarceration is his second spell in jail in 2 months
The 42-year-old activist is a staunch opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the run-up to the 2018 presidential elections, Navalny ran a campaign focusing on corruption.