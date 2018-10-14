Turkey has once again called for Saudi cooperation in the case of the mysterious disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi Case: Turkey calls for Saudi cooperation
The dissident journalist vanished on 2 October after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, where he is believed to have been murdered by Saudi agents.
The fallout has already had major consequences with sponsors and media groups pulling out of a major Saudi investment conference this month.