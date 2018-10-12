British Isles brace for Storm Callum as powerful gusts hit Ireland

Ireland's weather service Met Éireann issued a status orange warning last night, as winds of 110km/h caused Aer Lingus to cancel a number of flights due to depart this morning.

Dublin Airport issued a statement on Twitter to say that Storm Callum "is not having a significant impact on operations" and that the airport is "operating as normal this morning".

The storm has caused severe power cuts that have largely affected southwest Ireland. ESB Networks announced that 30,000 homes were left without power. The storm is set to give "further severe and locally damaging wind gusts" to the northwest of the country Friday, with gradually moderate winds elsewhere.

Although all Irish rail services have resumed, delays remain due to "debris on the line and heavy leaf fall overnight causing low rail adhesion issues," according to Irish Rail.

Irish Coast Guard warns against visits to coastal areas.

As the storm continued to move eastward, the UK Met Office issued an amber rain weather warning in areas of southern Wales, with 40-80 mm of rain expected and a yellow status warning for southern England as the UK braces for the storm to hit. The UK Met Office warned of "heavy rain during Friday and continuing into Saturday" with "fast flowing or deep floodwater" likely which may cause "danger to life".

According to the weather service, an amber weather alert warns of power cuts, flooding to homes and businesses as well as cancellations to transport services.