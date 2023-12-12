EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Storm Fergus hits west coasts of Ireland and France

Doolin, IRELAND
Doolin, IRELAND Copyright Niall Carson/PA
By Euronews with Associated Press
Strong winds and heavy rains have hit the west coast of Ireland, while many roads and fields have flooded in the Gironde region of France with the arrival of Storm Fergus.

In Ireland, an orange wind warning has been issued for Counties Clare, Galway and Mayo, which is set to remain in place until 9pm CET.

Gusts of 117km/h were recorded at the Met Éireann station at Mace Head in County Galway in the afternoon.

A clean-up operation is underway after a freak storm tore through Leitrim Village, County Leitrim on Sunday, damaging homes and businesses as well as cars and boats.

Despite the scale of the devastation, no serious injuries were reported.

Storms in France

Meanwhile in France, roads and fields flooded in Gironde as authorities issued weather warnings.

Météo-France confirmed that nine departments have been placed under "vigilance orange" for "flooding" or "rain-flooding", in its weather forecast published at 5pm CET on Monday.

Charente and Charente-Maritime were placed on orange flood alert in the morning, joining Corrèze, Dordogne, Deux-Sèvres, Gironde, Isère, Savoie and Haute-Savoie.

In Isère, the Isère river is sparking concern among authorities, particularly in Grenoble. In Haute-Savoie, the flood alert applies to the downstream Giffre and Arve sections.

The Dordogne department is also under orange alert for the upstream Isle and downstream Vézère sections.

