The UK Prime Minister has told her cabinet that a historic Brexit deal is close, the Financial Times has reported.
UK PM Theresa May says Brexit deal is close - Financial Times reports
Now Reading:
UK PM Theresa May says Brexit deal is close - Financial Times reports
@ Copyright :REUTERS
Cabinet ministers briefed on Brexit talks said the issue of the Irish backstop was also close to being settled, the newpaper said.
It quoted one official close to the talks as saying Theresa May never brings the cabinet together to tell them recent developments and so "it feels to me like the deal is practically done".
Earlier on Thursday, May told Northern Ireland journalists that Irish border talks would likely continue until November.
But diplomats told Reuters hopes were high that a breakthrough on the Brexit deal would be made on Monday.