Stepping inside the world of Vincent Van Gogh paintings. That's what's possible for visitors at the immersive exhibition in Brussels.
Brussels: Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience
The Dutch master's artwork is brought to life through 3D technology. The experience features animated paintings, installations and videos - with clever optical illusions and sound effects bringing the art alive.
Mario Lacampo, Exhibit Producer and Artistic Co-Director says, "Digital media in itself is art because we're not just taking paintings and showing them – you know – as a picture. What we're doing is we're exploring each painting. We're animating each painting. We're going a little bit further and really presenting his (Vincent Van Gogh's) works within the context of when he painted them."
The "Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience" multimedia exhibition, can be seen in the Palais de la Bourse in Brussels until the 6th of January.