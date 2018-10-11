Brussels: Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience

Stepping inside the world of Vincent Van Gogh paintings. That's what's possible for visitors at the immersive exhibition in Brussels.

The Dutch master's artwork is brought to life through 3D technology. The experience features animated paintings, installations and videos - with clever optical illusions and sound effects bringing the art alive.

Mario Lacampo, Exhibit Producer and Artistic Co-Director says, "Digital media in itself is art because we're not just taking paintings and showing them – you know – as a picture. What we're doing is we're exploring each painting. We're animating each painting. We're going a little bit further and really presenting his (Vincent Van Gogh's) works within the context of when he painted them."

The "Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience" multimedia exhibition, can be seen in the Palais de la Bourse in Brussels until the 6th of January.