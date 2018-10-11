A life-size, bronze statue of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been unveiled in Seattle.
Bronze statue honours Soundgarden's Chris Cornell in Seattle
The statue was commissioned by Cornell's wife and donated to the Museum of Pop Culture.
The work, by artist Nick Marra, depicts Cornell in one of his typical poses complete with his signature boots, dog tag and long hair.
Cornell's two daughters, 18 and 14, and 12-year-old son unveiled the statue during a ceremony Sunday (October 7).
Soundgarden members Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd attended, as did Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.
Cornell died in May 2017 at 52. His death was ruled a suicide.
Grunge/rock band Soundgarden has sold over 25 million records worldwide.