Zinedine Zidane's 'World Cup' jersey is withdrawn from auction pending an investigation

A jersey reportedly worn by Zinedine Zidane during France's 1998 World Cup final clash against Brazil has been withdrawn from auction so an "additional investigation" can be carried out, the auction house has announced.

The jersey, stamped with Zidane's name and "10" squad number, was allegedly worn in the first half of France's winning match against Brazil when Zidane cemented his place in football history by scoring two headers.

With an estimated worth of €20,000 to €40,000, it was meant to be the crowning glory of the Coutau-Bégarie's "Sport" auction, taking place in Paris on October 13.

Instead it was withdrawn from sale "with the owner's approval" so "an additional investigation" can be done to ensure it was indeed worn by the football legend in that particular match, Jean-Marc Leynet, the auction's expert, said.

Each "Bleu" had been given three jerseys ahead of the July 12, 1998 final — one for the first half, another for the second half and a third if needed.

Leynet does not doubt the authenticity of the jersey as signs proving it was indeed made for the French national team — and is therefore not a replica — can be found.

According to Leynet, "the person putting it up for sale, close to the family, kept it on a hanger for the past 15 years in a cupboard. The jersey was never washed and has some sweat stains".

No DNA test will be done however as it would require a sample to be taken which could alter the jersey's worth.

Another Zinedine Zidane jersey worn in 2001 during the first half of a France-Algeria match is to be sold at the auction. It's estimated to fetch between €3,000 to €4,000.