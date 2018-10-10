Kentucky inmates who escaped in trash cans captured

Two inmates who escaped from a Kentucky jail in trash cans over the weekend have been captured, according to police.

Justin Stumler, 27, and Jeremy Hunt, 38, were arrested within hours of one another on Monday after their Saturday break out from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Surveillance video caught the pair climb out of flip-top trash cans and walk away after another inmate wheeled them out of the facility.

Hunt was captured Monday afternoon following a chase ended in a five-car pileup, according to Louisville Metro Police. Multiple law enforcement agencies sprang into action after a gas station employee reported someone was trying to use fraudulent credit cards there. The car Hunt was driving was also reported to have been stolen.

He and two other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Stumler was arrested earlier Monday after tips from the public led officers to him, police said.

"BOOM! Back to jail you go. Goteem," the Louisville department wrote in a Facebook post.

Both inmates have been hit with escape charges. Hunt faces additional charges, including evading police in a vehicle, burglary and driving with a suspended license. Stumler was arrested in August on drug and gun possession charges and stealing a car, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. Hunt was arrested in June on several felony burglary charges.

Police arrest escaped Louisville Metro Corrections inmate Justin Stumler on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Louisville Metro Police Dept.

Fellow inmates Tajuan Burton, Gary Bradford and Justin Rankin have been charged with helping facilitate the escape, according to NBC affiliate WAVE.

Two corrections officers have also been reassigned while authorities investigate the escape, Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton said.

"The possibilities of escapes are always present, but when it could have been prevented with just good security 101 that is pretty upsetting," Bolton said. He said the two inmates were designated as minimum security risks with jobs in the kitchen.

Hunt was charged with escaping from a corrections facility in 2005, but still met the requirements for work placement, WAVE reported.

"Those qualifications are something we are going to review from top to bottom. There could be some changes taking place," Bolton said.