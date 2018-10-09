U.K. spy poisoning suspect works for Russian intelligence, report says

LONDON — One of two Russians who Britain blames for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal was named by an investigative website on Monday as a military doctor for Russia's GRU intelligence service.

Bellingcat, which covers intelligence matters, named the man as Alexander Yevgenyevich Mishkin, aged 39. He was charged by Britain last month under the name of Alexander Petrov, though prosecutors said at the time that they believed the suspects had used aliases to enter Britain.

British prosecutors charged Petrov and another man they named as Ruslan Boshirov in absentia with attempted murder for the Novichok nerve agent attack on the Skripals in the English city of Salisbury in March.

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper also named Mishkin in a separate report published on Monday.