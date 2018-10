The only way to solve the internal division in the UK is to call for a second referendum, says the British philosopher A.C. Grayling. Speaking to Euronews in the Flagey Studios of Brussels ahead of a talk about moments of being, the professor admitted that he lived in a bubble and had no friends who voted to leave the UK. A.C. Grayling is an active voice in the Peoples Vote campaign who are planning to march through the streets of London on 20 October to protest against Brexit.