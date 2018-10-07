BREAKING NEWS

Brazil

Voting polls close in Brazil's presidential race

Voting polls close in Brazil's presidential race

Voting polls close in Brazil's presidential race
Voting has closed in Brazil in a critical race for power.

The presidential race is between a far-right popularist and a leftist candidate.

Front-runner Jair Bolsonaro had surged in opinion polls over the past week. His closest rival is Workers Party candidate Fernando Haddad — a former mayor of Sao Paulo and one-time education minister.

Official results will start flowing in soon via Brazil's electronic voting system.

Voting progressed without major incident. Many Brazilians faced long waiting times to vote and a line of more than 500 people snaked outside one polling station in Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana neighbourhood.