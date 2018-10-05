Critical election for Brazil

The final debate of Brazil's presidential election has taken place with the controversial front runner grabbing the headlines even though he wasn't there.

Seven of Jair Bolsonaro's rivals took part in the televised duel, but he declined to join them citing medical advice related to stabbing injuries he received during the campaign.

Jair Bolsonaro, Social Liberal Party says, "I'm a man of combat. I like to be in the street talking to the people, being in the airports, giving speeches, I like the action but suddenly I received medical orders to respect the limits of my body".

His absence didn't spare him from savage attacks from his opponents, particularly from his main challenger, the second favourite Fernando Haddad.

Fernando Haddad, Workers Party candidate says, "We are combating a heavy wave of fake news and lies on the internet; today we have received more than 15 thousand condemning fake news against him and his ticket.

That's for you to have an idea of the size of the damage that the people of Bolsonaro are doing".

The country is deeply divided as they go to the first-round vote on Sunday. Meanwhile, nobody has won the presidency in Brazil in the first round since 1998.