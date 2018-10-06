Tensions still high between Russia and West over cyber attacks

There's little sign of tensions between the West and Russia cooling after claims that Russian military intelligence have been a waging a global hacking campaign against Western institutions.

On Thursday (October 5), Dutch and US officials charged officers from Russia's GRU military intelligence unit with being involved in cyber attacks on the international chemical weapons watchdog and anti-doping agencies. The GRU is headed by Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

But diplomats from Moscow are also suggesting that the claims are simply a means of imposing new sanctions on Russia. That's despite the accusations coming from the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Britain and the US.

Russian authorities have responded by making counter claims that most of the internet is a branch of US intelligence.

But Euronews correspondent Galina Polonskaya says that, for ordinary civilians in Russia, there is frustration towards both sides of the controversy. Some agree with the Kremlin and consider the row to be an information war, while others call it a failure, or at least the everyday routine of Russian intelligence.