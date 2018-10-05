Looking into Saatchi's Black Mirror

The prestigious Saatchi gallery in London takes us through the looking glass in its new exhibition of 170 contemporary artworks depicting a gloomy reflection of the world we live in.

"Black Mirror, art as a social satire", seemed the perfect title for us to pull together a collective of artists working over the last 20 years with a reflection, like a mirror, of society. Many of the works are having a playful look at and interpretation of the anxieties, reflection through history, political situations," says the Gallery's Senior Director, Philippa Adams.

One monumental drawing by Dominic McGill is an intricate representation of the many ideologies whirling around since 9/11. The references to recent conflicts and political leaders of the past are linked with philosophical quotes and caricatures to criticize the excesses of neo-liberalism. Another installation takes literally, “Before you judge me, walk a mile in my shoes” presenting extra-large second-hand pairs of shoes, each pair carrying a personal story.

Click on the video above to walk through the exhibition, which is on at the Saatchi Gallery in London, free of charge, until 13th January.