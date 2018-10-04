The Cote d'Azur appeared to move 500 miles north to Paris on Tuesday. It was all in the name of fashion, with a catwalk disguised by sand and fake waves.
Catwalk turned into beach for Paris Fashion Week show
The show at the Grand Palais exhibition centre came at the end of Paris Fashion Week.
Chanel, known for its elaborate runway displays, recreated the beach, with front row guests including singer Pharell Williams and actress Pamela Anderson nestled behind a dune.
As lifeguards looked on, models showed off strappy dresses, some adorned with coral details or brightly coloured sequined swirls, while silky numbers came with parasol motifs.
Chanel's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld, in his 80s, appeared at the end of the show wearing black to wave to the crowd from a beach hut.