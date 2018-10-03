Studying in the UK as an EU student could get a lot pricier after Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Tuesday that the UK had no plans to limit student visas post-Brexit, but European students wishing to enrol in British universities could still face a massive increase in tuition fees.

At the moment, EU students are considered "Home" students in every part of the UK and are, as such, exempt from higher fees levied on international students — instead they pay the same as their British counterparts.

Higher education is a prized sector for the UK with British universities regularly topping world rankings. Most institutions — fearful that the country's exit from the 28-country bloc could severely impact their ability to attract students and staff — have been calling on the government to clear up uncertainty.

May sought to assuage some of these fears on Tuesday, assuring the sector and prospective overseas students that there would be no cap on student visas, meaning an increase in foreign students studying in the UK is to be expected

The government had also previously announced that EU students' tuition fees for the 2019 school year would not be increased despite the country formally exiting the EU several months prior.

But there have been no words yet on what happens beyond the 2019-2020 academic year, and many fear that a no-deal exit could see EU students subjected to the same, higher, fees as international students.

With the possibility of EU students paying the same as their international counterparts in he near future, Euronews compares the different tuition fees for undergraduate studies across the UK.

England

British students: up to £9,250 (€10,400) per year;

EU students: same as British students;

International students: between £11,000 (€12,000) and £58,600 (€66,000) depending on the course.

Wales:

British students: up to £9,000 (€10,100) per year;

EU students: same as British students;

International students: between £11,000 (€12,000) and £36,000 (€40,600) depending on the course.

Scotland:

Scottish students: free - the Student Awards Agency for Scotland (SAAS) covers the fees;

EU students: same as Scottish students;

Students from the rest of the UK: up to £9,250 (€10,400);

International students: up to £32,000 (€36,100) depending on the course.

Northern Ireland:

Northern Irish students: up to £4,160 (€4,800);

Republic of Ireland/EU students: same as NI students;

Students from the rest of the UK: up to £9,250 (€10,400);

International students: between £13,000 (€14,600) and £38,000 (€42,800) depending on course.