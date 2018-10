Indian children dress as Gandhi to mark 150th anniversary of independence leader's birth

In the western Indian city of Rajkot, 150 students stood in the formation of India's map while wearing baldness caps, glasses and the traditional robes of Gandhi.

On the grounds of a school in the southern city of Chennai hundreds of students took part in a yoga session, also dressed as Gandhi - some also having shaved their heads and covered themselves in white paint.

India observes October 2 not only as Gandhi Jayanti (Gandhi's birthday), but also as the International Day of non-violence - an ideal that Gandhi fought for throughout his life.