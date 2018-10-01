Brussels tells Hunt: Read a history book

The British government is sharpening its criticism of the European Union, even comparing the bloc of Democratic countries with the Soviet Union.

Something that did not sit well with Brussels, if the daily press briefing is any indication.

A reporter asked the EU Commission spokesman ironically: "Comrade Margaritis, I wanted to ask you about the European Union as a massive Gulag and the prospect of barbed wire fences down the Irish Sea. Could you respond, please, to the suggestion by the British Foreign Secretary that Europe is not more then the Soviet Union reincarnated?"

To which spokesman Margaritis Schinas responded: "I would say respectfully that we would all benefit, and in particular foreign affairs ministers, from opening a history book from time to time. That's the only comment I have."

The British Foreign Secretary had come out swinging hart against the EU's Brexit position at the negotiating table.

At the Tory annual conference in Birmingham Hunt had said: "You, European friends, seem to think, the way to keep the club together is to punish a member who leaves.

Not just with economic distruption. But even by breaking up the United Kingdom with a border down the Irish Sea. And what happened to the confidence and ideals of the European dream that EU is set up to protect freedom. It was the Soviet Union that stopped people leaving."

With no divorce deal and a standoff over the shape of any future relationship, the possibility of a "no deal Brexit has increased, with some businesses preparing for what they see as a worst case scenario.