Anti-Brexit campaigners hold protests at Conservative Party conference

In the UK, the ruling Conservative Party is holding its annual conference in Birmingham, and so far the issue of Brexit is dominating the event.

Prime Minister Theresa May is drawing increasingly strong criticism from some members of her own party over her Chequers plan, and pro-EU campaigners have held protests outside the venue.

Euronews spoke to Eloise Todd, CEO of campaign group Best For Britain, which is calling for the UK government to hold a second referendum after a Brexit deal is agreed with Brussels.

Ms Todd said: “We think it would be absolutely democratic to put that question back to the people, now that the reality of Brexit is emerging for the country.

“Because for the last year and a half there has been a majority of people in this country in favour of staying in the European Union.”

She hopes the protests will convince Conservative MPs to be “open-minded” and give their support to what she calls “a people’s vote” on the Brexit deal.

Theresa May has repeatedly ruled out the option of a second referendum, describing it as “a gross betrayal of our democracy”.

But Best For Britain insists some Conservatives are open to the idea, citing Heidi Allen, MP for South Cambridgeshire, and former Home Secretary Amber Rudd MP.

With just six months until Britain is set to leave the EU, negotiations between Westminster and Brussels have reached an impasse.

The Conservatives are deeply divided on the issue, with the Prime Minister facing internal rebellions from senior party members such as former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

As the conference in Birmingham began, Mr Johnson branded Theresa May’s Chequers proposal "deranged" and "preposterous".

The conference is set to last all week, and it is expected that Mrs May will attempt to deflect attention from the issue of Brexit by unveiling new domestic policies.