BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Love is in the air at the Louvre-Lens

Now Reading:

Love is in the air at the Louvre-Lens

Love is in the air at the Louvre-Lens
Text size Aa Aa

An exhibition about love has opened at the Louvre Museum's annex in Lens.

It tells a story of the many manifestations of love, from Antiquity to the present day.

The 250 works exhibited include the exploration of the art of pleasure, romance and 'crazy' love.

More about