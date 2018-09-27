"The Buttshakers" is a French soul band that formed in 2007 currently on tour to promote their new album "Sweet Reward", released in February.
Watch: The Buttshakers perform in Euronews' studio
As they stop off in Lyon, the group will pay Euronews a visit to answer some questions and play several songs from their impressive repertoire.
The mini-concert, organised by Francisco Marques from our Portuguese service, they follow in the footsteps of bands including the "Legendary Tigerman" and "The Gift", which previously performed in Euronews' studio.
Catch the live show on Friday, September 28 from 1.20 pm CEST.