BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

France

Watch: The Buttshakers perform in Euronews' studio

Now Reading:

Watch: The Buttshakers perform in Euronews' studio

Watch: The Buttshakers perform in Euronews' studio
Text size Aa Aa

"The Buttshakers" is a French soul band that formed in 2007 currently on tour to promote their new album "Sweet Reward", released in February.

As they stop off in Lyon, the group will pay Euronews a visit to answer some questions and play several songs from their impressive repertoire.

The mini-concert, organised by Francisco Marques from our Portuguese service, they follow in the footsteps of bands including the "Legendary Tigerman" and "The Gift", which previously performed in Euronews' studio.

Catch the live show on Friday, September 28 from 1.20 pm CEST.