The world is waiting for reaction from the Kremlin after an explosive report identified one of the alleged assassins in the Salisbury poisonings as a Russian military hero reportedly honoured by Vladimir Putin himself.
Raw Politics: new twist in the Skripal poisoning tale
Now Reading:
Raw Politics: new twist in the Skripal poisoning tale
It's the latest twist in a saga that has aggravated divisions between Russia and the West.
Investigative websites Bellingcat and The Insider Russia say Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, an alleged Russian special forces colonel, is one of the men accused of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.
British authorities had originally identified the man by his his alias Ruslan Boshirov.
He appeared on Russian TV with his alleged accomplice just weeks ago, saying they had been on holiday in the UK at the time.