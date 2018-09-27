The head of the municipal police in Rodez in Aveyron, southern France died Thursday after being stabbed several times, according to AFP.
Police chief stabbed to death in Rodez, southern France
Police chief stabbed to death in Rodez, southern France
Pascal Filoé, Director of Prevention and Public Security in Rodez, was stabbed three times in the middle of the street by an individual known to police.
The attack took place in the city centre, in front of the town hall, around 10 am local time.
According to France 3 Occitanie, the alleged knifeman was arrested shortly after the incident.
France Info reported that the suspect had threatened the mayor and the police chief after his dog was taken away from him a week ago.
The radio station also said the man was around forty years old and arrived in Aveyron a few months ago. He was "known by the police" to own a category 1 dog without a license.
The town square was completely cordoned off by law enforcement after the incident.