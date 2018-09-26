Instagram co-founders' falling out with Zuckerberg led to departures, sources say

The sudden departure of Instagram's co-founders on Monday brought to an end one of the most successful tech pairings in Silicon Valley history.

Under Facebook, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom and Chief Technical Officer Mike Krieger, who met at Stanford University and sold the photo-sharing company to the social network for $1 billion in 2012, enjoyed a reasonable amount of independence while also benefitting from the social network's reach. In June, Instagram hit 1 billion monthly users.

But what had been a successful partnership began to sour recently after Systrom and Krieger grew frustrated with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's handling of their product, according to sources with knowledge of the matter who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly.