First snowfall of the season in Scandinavia causes havoc on the roads

Denmark

It was a snowy start of the week for parts of Denmark. Roads were slow as traffic jams were reported during the first snowfall of the season. The Island of Møn received around 20 centimetres of the white stuff on Sunday

However, it won't last for long as the weather will turn in the next few days, for most of the country, bringing rain.

Southern Sweden

Over in Sweden, heavy snow caused traffic havoc in southern parts of the country making it treacherous conditions for drivers who hadn't yet switched to winter tyres.

Stockholm

And a layer of white settled in Stockholm disrupting train and bus serves. Temperatures reaching close to zero during the day and below freezing at night, means that snow will turn to ice.

