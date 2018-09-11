Movie stars, power brokers and America´s Fashion elite all turned up to toast 50 years of Ralph Lauren. Around 700 VIPs attended the star-studded gala in New York's Central Park.
Stars celebrate 50 years of Ralph Lauren
The label launched its first full line of menswear ‘Polo’ in 1968.
The runway reflected America's racial and cultural diversity with more than 100 adult and child models.
Ralph Lauren was born to immigrant parents in 1939.
Models lined a steep stairwell like a fashion army.
The shows stayed true the brands signature style of wholesome American glamour
It featured plaids, tweeds, suede, and pinstripes.
The was presented on a public terrace transformed into a carpeted catwalk with velvet seating.
It was the brand's first collection under its newly appointed creative director Wes Gordon.