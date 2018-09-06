Ukrainian Fashion Week: women designers

The showrooms and even the streets of Kiev are full of new designs as the Ukrainian Fashion Week has been showcasing the best young talents as well as the most famous ones. Since the 2014 revolution, a new generation of women designers came forward with a double mission: beside strengthening the Ukrainian identity, many of them foresee Kiev as an up-and-coming fashion capital of Eastern Europe.

Reuters

Video: Solas Films Ltd

Music: Yevhen Chystiakov