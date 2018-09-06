Krasnoyarsk was founded 400 years ago, but in the 21st century the city underwent significant changes. The local authorities place special emphasis on the development of youth. In a city with a population of 1 million people there are more than 150,000 students.
Krasnoyarsk: an old city whose future will be defined by its youth
"When people ask me about Siberia, I tell them that like everywhere else we have a winter and also a summer. You can come to Krasnoyarsk at any time of the year –you’ll always find something interesting to do", says Alexander Tretyakov, the Olympic skeleton champion..
Denis Yushin managed to turn his barbershop, Barber LOFT, into a kind of attractive creative hub for the city's youth. It's about a lot more than just hair.
"Our place has become very popular mainly among active young people. We mainly wanted to attract those who like poetry, music and other kinds of intellectual pastimes," he says.
"This is a modern and actively developing city. Krasnoyarsk in many respects breaks the established stereotypes about Siberia," reports euronews' Sergey Sherbakov , for “Follow Us in Siberia”.