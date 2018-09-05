BREAKING NEWS

Russian space agency ponders sabotage theory over leak

A small air leak at the International Space Station might have been sabotage, according to the head of Russia's space agency.

The microfracture was discovered last week in a Russian module used to deliver new crew to the station.

It was thought it was originally caused by a meteorite, but it is now believed it was deliberately drilled - and could be evidence of sabotage.

"We are considering all the theories," Dmitry Rogozin, the space agency chief, told the Russian news agency Tass on Monday. "It was done by a human hand — there are traces of a drill sliding along the surface."

