A small air leak at the International Space Station might have been sabotage, according to the head of Russia's space agency.
Russian space agency ponders sabotage theory over leak
The microfracture was discovered last week in a Russian module used to deliver new crew to the station.
It was thought it was originally caused by a meteorite, but it is now believed it was deliberately drilled - and could be evidence of sabotage.
"We are considering all the theories," Dmitry Rogozin, the space agency chief, told the Russian news agency Tass on Monday. "It was done by a human hand — there are traces of a drill sliding along the surface."