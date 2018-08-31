Fast news: The week in 60 seconds

We take a 60-second look at the biggest stories hitting headlines around the world this week.

US Senator John McCain remembered in Arizona

US Senator John McCain's family appeared in public on Wednesday at a ceremony in the Arizona State Capitol to honour the late Republican lawmaker.

The ceremony with McCain's wife, Cindy, children and other politicians came ahead of a public viewing for the 81-year-old Republican who died Saturday of an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Russia tests updated missile defence system in Kazakhstan

The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday released footage of an updated missile defence system being tested at the Sary-Shagan test site in Kazakhstan.

According to Russian media, it was the fourth test of the new interceptor missile this year.

Fireball flashes across Perth sky

Residents captured footage of a fireball lighting up the sky above Perth, Australia, as it fell towards Earth on Tuesday.

The Perth Observatory said it had received multiple reports of sightings of the meteor.

Far-right protest in Chemnitz

Germany's top security official offered to send federal assistance to the eastern state of Saxony on Tuesday following violence during a far-right protest in the city of Chemnitz that left at least 18 people injured.

The protest late on Monday, sparked by the killing of a 35-year-old German man in an altercation with migrants over the weekend, erupted into clashes between neo-Nazis and left-wing counter-protesters.

Warehouse fire sends toxic smoke over Melbourne

A warehouse fire in Melbourne sent huge toxic plumes of smoke across the city and forced the closure of several schools on Wednesday.

The city's fire department said more than 100 firefighters and 30 fire trucks were fighting the blaze, using cranes.

300 sea turtles killed by fishing net in Mexico

About 300 sea turtles were found floating dead off Mexico's southern Pacific coast after they were trapped in an abandoned illegal fishing net.

The office for environmental protection says the Olive Ridley turtles drowned after getting caught in the net.

Contestants breathless as underwater chess plumbs new depths

The age-old game of chess has had a quirky makeover in the World Dive Chess Championships that took place in London on Saturday.

Players use a magnetic board and magnetic pieces and, while the rules remain the same, the playing environment is a little more challenging, with players only able to make moves while submerged without breathing apparatus in a swimming pool.

UK PM May dances at Cape Town school

British Prime Minister Theresa May tried out her dance moves as she visited a school in Cape Town on Tuesday.

May was welcomed at the I.D. Mkize Senior Secondary School by a group of children performing a dance routine and joined in as she watched them.

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was installed at an art festival in the German city of Wiesbaden was removed by officials on Tuesday,

The statue sparked controversy after being erected for the festival, which was being held under the theme “bad news”.

Authorities said they removed it because it had become a security issue.

Drone footage shows severe Tropical Storm Lane flooding in Hawaii

Drone footage shows floods and partially submerged cars in the Hilo bayfront, Hawaii, on Friday morning.

Early on Saturday, Tropical Storm Lane remained south of Hawaii and was moving slowly through the Pacific Ocean, its outer rainbands producing severe flooding across parts of the islands.

French government regrets environment minister's resignation

A French government spokesman said he regretted the surprise resignation of the country's environment minister on Tuesday, confirming that President Emmanuel Macron had not been informed of his plans before he announced them on a morning radio show.

Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot told France Inter that his decision was the result of an "accumulation of disappointments" over the inadequacy of steps to tackle climate change, defend biodiversity and address other environmental threats.

Seven dead and thousands evacuated in Taiwan floods

Seven people died and thousands more were evacuated following floods in southern Taiwan, according to government figures.

After days of heavy rain in Chiayi County, flooding was seen in 47 areas in 11 townships, inundating houses and submerging vehicles, according to the county's government.

Pope arrives at Phoenix Park to celebrate Mass on his last day in Ireland

Pope Francis celebrated Mass in front of tens of thousands of people at Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday, concluding his two-day visit to Ireland.

Upon arrival Francis toured the site in his popemobile, waving to crowds who had made it to Phoenix Park despite heavy rainfall earlier in the day.

Hundreds march to protest Catholic abuse in Ireland during pope's visit

The executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, on Sunday called on Pope Francis to acknowledge the Vatican's responsibility "for a policy and a process of directly, willfully, determinedly covering up" crimes committed by the clergy in Ireland.

He said the cover-up was an effort "to protect the institutions of the Church, its power, its money and its wealth from accountability."

Final day of Notting Hill Carnival in west London

Revellers danced for the second and final day of London's Notting Hill Carnival on Monday.

The carnival had been expected to attract more than 1 million people over the UK bank holiday weekend, according to local media reports.

Mourners pay final respects to Aretha Franklin

Mourners began pouring into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

They approached her gold-plated casket to the sounds of her gospel recordings. She was in repose, dressed in red from head to high-heeled shoes, legs crossed at the ankles.

Migrants from 'Diciotti' greeted with protests and cheers

Around 100 migrants who disembarked from the Italian coast guard ship "Diciotti" on Sunday after a 10-day standoff arrived at the Rocca di Papa reception centre on Tuesday evening.

The first bus carrying around 50 migrants arrived on Tuesday evening while a second bus arrived later early Wednesday morning.

Thousands pelt each other with tomatoes in Spain's 'Tomatina'

More than 20,000 people took part in one of Europe's most exuberant food fights on Wednesday — the annual "Tomatina" festival in Bunol in eastern Spain.

