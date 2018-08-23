Paris suburb knife attack: At least two victims killed, one seriously injured

Three people were killed and one was seriously injured in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday, according to the regional prefect.
What we know
A man has killed at least two people and seriously injured one other in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes.
The suspect was also killed, said the regional prefect in a tweet.
According to Reuters, the self-proclaimed Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, but provided no evidence.
The attack took place in Camille-Claudel Street in Trappes (Yvelines).
Local police said on Twitter an operation in the area is now over but asked people to avoid the site and respect the police security perimeter.