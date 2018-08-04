Watch: Ai Weiwei's studio demolished by Chinese authorities

Ai Weiwei's team scrambled to remove years of the dissident artist's work after Chinese authorities demolished his Beijing studio.

“They started to demolish my studio ‘Zuoyou’ in Beijing with no precaution”, Ai wrote on Instagram.

"Farewell," he said.

A post shared by Ai Weiwei (@aiww) on Aug 3, 2018 at 1:36am PDT @aiww

The artist also posted photos of the studio with his earlier monumental works.

A post shared by Ai Weiwei (@aiww) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:36am PDT @aiww

His "Left and Right" art studio, located in northeast Beijing, had been Ai's primary workspace since 2006.

The rental contract for the studio expired last year, head manager Ga Rang told Reuters, however it wasn't possible to move items out at the time due to the large quantity and size of the artworks stored in the space.

The artist was once a favourite of the Chinese government, designing the much-admired “Bird’s Nest” stadium for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Ai became critical of the authorities after a deadly earthquake in eastern Sichuan province just ahead of the Olympics.

He was detained for 81 days in 2011 following accusations of tax evasion. He said those charges were politically motivated.

The artist paid a $2.4 million (just over €2 million) fine and his passport was confiscated until 2015. He has since been living in self-imposed exile in Berlin.

It was not clear if the destruction was targeting Ai directly.

AFP reported that Chinese authorities have been clearing parts of suburban Beijing over the last year, and residents near the studio said the former factory area was slated for redevelopment.