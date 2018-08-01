Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're watching today:
Live: Greece fire fallout, Facebook fakes removed, refugees boosted, and plane crash
Greece fire fallout: Alexis Tsipras, Greece’s prime minister, accused the opposition on Tuesday of exploiting one of the country's worst ever natural disasters in a deepening political row over the deaths of at least 91 people in a fire.
US election interference: Facebook says it has removed fake accounts aimed at influencing the mid-term elections in the US in November.
Germany’s migrant law: A new law takes effect today that allows refugees in Germany to bring their family members to the country as additional migrants.
Plane crash: Aeromexico plane crashes In northwest Mexico with 103 on board. No fatalities have been reported so far.
Follow our live updates, below: