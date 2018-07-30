Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live updates: Zimbabwe elections, California wildfires and MH370 disappearance
Live updates: Zimbabwe elections, California wildfires and MH370 disappearance
Zimbabwe elections: Zimbabweans go to the polls in the first election since 1980 without former president Robert Mugabe on the ballot.
California wildfires: Fire officials continue to try to contain a northern California wildfire that has killed five people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.
Malaysia Airlines investigation: The MH370 safety investigation team releases its full report into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
