Live: US-EU trade deal, Facebook's slow revenue growth, Trump's meeting with Putin delayed
Trump and Juncker ease US-EU trade tensions: European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he has made a deal with President Donald Trump to try to ease trade tensions.
Facebook's slow revenue growth: The tech giant has reported a slow revenue growth in the second quarter as the company grapples with privacy issues.
Trump-Putin meeting delayed: The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s proposed Washington meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin had been delayed until 2019, citing the ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.