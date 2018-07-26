Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan election amid accusations of rigging

Former cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan has claimed victory in Pakistan's election amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals.

In a television address, he said: "We were successful and we were given a mandate."

But supporters of ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the vote count was rigged and called it an assault on democracy.

Khan has offered to investigate all complaints of election rigging in the disputed poll.

He has also said he wants "mutually beneficial" relations with its on-off ally the US and peace in Afghanistan. Khan also offered an olive branch to India in a bid to resolve a long dispute over Kashmir,

Khan's PTI party is still expected to fall short of an overall majority and to seek coalition partners.

But If his party is delayed in forming a government, it could further damage the country's economy which has a looming currency crisis and is expected to force the government to turn to the IMF for a bailout.

Why the vote matters

The election is considered Pakistan's second consecutive democratic transition in 71 years. The country has been ruled on and off by the military up until then.

The vote and campaigning have been marred by violence. On Wednesday, 31 people were killed near a polling station in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern province of Baluchistan. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Khan has promised an “Islamic welfare state” and cast his populist campaign as a battle to topple a political elite hindering development in the impoverished, mostly-Muslim nation of 208 million people.