Greek residents share stories of narrow escape from deadly wildfires | The Cube

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling to control wildfires that have killed at least 20 people in the region around Athens, Greece, overnight.

The following dramatic footage was captured by Greek citizen Giannis Labropoulos near the coastal town of Kineta, on the main highway between Patras and Athens.

"In less than a minute, we saw smoke covering the road," Labropoulos told Euronews. "And then all of a sudden, the fire really covered everything...I stopped the video in order to be able to see in front."

Labropoulos said he and his wife made it to safety, but she was "terrified" by the experience.

Greek government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos confirmed in a statement on Facebook early this morning that the death toll had exceeded 20 people, with many of those deaths being reported in the coastal holiday resort village of Mati. "There, unfortunately, we had the greatest number of injured, but also, unfortunately, dead, by citizens who did not get away, and were trapped in their homes or their vehicles," he said.

Pictures and videos of burned-out cars were shared widely across social media. In the following post, photographer Giorgos Moutafis, who is in Mati, said, "most people we saw were trapped and died a tragic death in their cars."

Facebook user Vaso Savvaidou suggested the feeling of abandonment after citizens in Kineta tried to escape. "We've been burned and you do not come," she wrote. One of the pictures in her post shows people covering their faces with clothing or masks to avoid inhaling the smoke.

In the comments underneath the post, Savvaidou continued: "We lost everything. And we need oxygen and masks."

Other social media posts showed thick black smoke blanketing the sky over Greece's Attica region. The following video was captured in Rafina.

A post shared by Panos Moschonas (@panos.moschonas) on Jul 23, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency, and Facebook has activated its crisis response option, which allows users to tell friends if they're safe and get information on the incident in their area.

To Facebook has activated its crisis response for #Attica Wildfires. // Στο Facebook υπάρχει τρόπος να δηλωθεί κάποιος ασφαλής. Είναι μερικές φορές πιο εύκολο από να τους ψάχνει κανείς στο τηλέφωνο. pic.twitter.com/t6oZN2rUvF — Stratos Safioleas (@stratosathens) July 24, 2018

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Twitter authorities would do everything "humanly possible" to bring the fires under control.

Θέλω να πιστεύω ότι παρά τις αντίξοες καιρικές συνθήκες θα καταφέρουμε ότι είναι ανθρωπίνως δυνατό προκειμένου να τεθούν υπό έλεγχο τα μέτωπα της πυρκαγιάς. Το γεγονός ότι εκδηλώνονται ταυτόχρονα παράλληλες εστίες ανατολικά και δυτικά μας προβληματίζει. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) July 23, 2018

Similarly, Tsipras' political party, Syriza, said its primary concern was to "deal with the disaster," and, therefore, was postponing radio and television debates for the next few hours.