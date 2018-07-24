Greece appeals for help after deadly fires ravage coast

A group of twenty-six people have been found dead after being trapped by wildfires near a Greek resort town, bringing the death toll in the area to 50.

The bodies were found near a restaurant on the coast, the mayor Rafina-Pikermioy, Vaggelis Bournous, said. Overnight authorities had counted twenty-four other victims of the inferno that engulfed the resort town of Mati and its surrounding area.

More than 100 have been injured in the most devastating wildfires the country has suffered in more than a decade.

Hundreds of homes and vehicles have been burned out in parched conditions caused by the summer heatwave.

Most of the victims who died had been trapped in their homes or vehicles and residents in the area are being urged to leave their properties without delay.

"Mati doesn't even exist as a settlement anymore," one woman told Greece's Skai TV. "I saw corpses, burned-out cars. I feel lucky to be alive."

Many people crowded onto beaches to seek refuge from the inferno as boats worked the coastline to take them to safety.

Greece has appealed for help from its neighbours to tackle the disaster and Cyprus and Spain have already promised to send assistance.

A separate fire also broke out west of Athens yesterday, adding to the challenge faced by the authorities. Roads were shut and railway services cancelled.

A drone has been deployed to monitor the area and try to identify how a number of fires seem to have broken out in such a short time.

The last time the country saw the devastation on a similar scale was when blazes swept through the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007.