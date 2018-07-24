Hundreds of people in Greece ran to the sea to save their lives from the wildfires as at least 60 people have now died and the numbers keep rising hourly.
Greece wildfires: Seven hundred people rescued by boat
Around 700 people were rescued from the coast of Rafina.
A Navy Frigate retrieved at least 4 dead people from the sea already.
Fishing boats have rescued 19 people during the night.
The authorities are searching for at least two missing people in the sea after a boat capsized with ten people on board.
Others evacuated the affected areas by buses.
Meanwhile, the bodies of 26 people were discovered huddled together in a village according to the Greek Red Cross.
Athens has appealed for urgent help to tackle the out of control fires.