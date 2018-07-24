Greece fires: Twenty-six people found dead hugging each other in a field

Even the toughest broke down in tears when they heard what happened on the Silver Coast, near Mati.

Twenty-six people, adults and children, were found dead, hugging each other in a field.

They left their cars in panic and ran towards the sea. But they were trapped over a cliff.

Euronews reporter Michalis Arampatzoglou at the scene says, "The light of day revealed the size of the disaster. The flames reached the sea. 26 people were tragically killed on the field you see behind me. This coast is rocky and they didn’t manage to find the path that leads to the sea".

An eyewitness and survivor says, "When we realized there was no way out, we left our car in the middle of the road. I took my (3-year-old) child in my arms and started to run through a path towards the sea. We ended up on a path behind that house, went down to the beach and jumped into the sea. It was a matter of seconds, to make it in the sea on time. I am sure that there were people behind me, and I knew that they wouldn’t make it. It was mathematically certain. And they were indeed found. I don’t know exactly how they got trapped in the field, probably before they got to the path. Only now do I realize that this is where the 26 people were found".