Annual World Santa Claus Congress kicks off in Denmark

Hundreds of Santas, pixies, and elves gathered in amusement park Bakken near Copenhagen on Monday to celebrate the 61st annual World Santa Claus Congress.

The four-day event was founded by Danish entertainer Christian Jørgen, also known as, “Professor Tribini” Nielsen — who appeared as a Danish Santa in Copenhagen for many years. The idea is to have Santas from around the world come for a “Christmas in July,” the website reads.

Festivities include boat rides, parades, guided tours of Bakken, a “Santa pentathlon,” and more.