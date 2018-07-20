The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is set to address the media following Theresa May's release of the Chequers plan on Northern Ireland.
Watch live: Barnier to address the UK's Brexit white paper
Barnier's address, which was originally scheduled for 1pm CEST, comes after a meeting with European affairs ministers to discuss the latest developments in the UK's move to leave the bloc.
Meetings with ministers from the 27 member states were expected to cover the UK's white paper on its position on the future EU-UK relationship, and issues related to the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
