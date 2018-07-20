BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Albania

If you were betrayed by a friend, would you want to know who?

Now Reading:

If you were betrayed by a friend, would you want to know who?

Left Field: Albania's secret police files
Text size Aa Aa

Twenty-five years after the fall of Communism, the government of Albania has opened up its secret archives to allow those who were spied on to see what the state knew about them.

And more importantly, where the information came from.

For some, like artist Maks Velo, that information led to years of hard labour in a prison camp.

When he opened his file, he found one of those who informed against him was his mother-in-law. Another was a former friend and fellow artist.

Some say it's important to open the past and learn from it. Others that society needs to close the chapter and move on without aggravating old wounds.

More from Left Field

FOLLOW NBC LEFT FIELD:

Facebook: http://nbcnews.to/2rACLSM

Instagram: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsQwp

Twitter: http://nbcnews.to/2rAsWUN