Twenty-five years after the fall of Communism, the government of Albania has opened up its secret archives to allow those who were spied on to see what the state knew about them.
If you were betrayed by a friend, would you want to know who?
And more importantly, where the information came from.
For some, like artist Maks Velo, that information led to years of hard labour in a prison camp.
When he opened his file, he found one of those who informed against him was his mother-in-law. Another was a former friend and fellow artist.
Some say it's important to open the past and learn from it. Others that society needs to close the chapter and move on without aggravating old wounds.
