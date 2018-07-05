U.S. has nearly 3,000 separated migrant kids, will use DNA to find parents

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government is reviewing the cases of nearly 3,000 children in its care who say they were separated from their parents when they crossed the U.S. border as it rushes to meet a court imposed deadline to reunite migrant families, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Previously, Azar had told a Senate panel that his agency had 2,047 children remaining to reunify with their parents in the wake of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy, but he told reporters on Thursday that the number is larger because a court order has required HHS toreunite all separated migrant children, even those taken from their parents before zero tolerance went into effect in early May.

Azar also said some children who are part of the nearly 3,000 may not qualify for reunification because they became separated from their parents during their journey and not by U.S. border agents.